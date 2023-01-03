 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 3 January 2023

New Playable Heroes Join the Squad

HyperLeague Heroes update for 3 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You may recognize them from your dungeon-crawling adventures - Brawligator, Valgor, and Ratattack are now playable and can be recruited to your squad. These heroes are tough though so you'll have to prove your skill by completing challenges on Legend mode. Good luck!

Brawligator (HP: 510/ Atk: 18 / Cooldown: 5 @ level 1)
Attacker / Perk: Attention Seeker: -20% special attack cooldown when this hero is the party leader

Valgor (HP: 800 / Atk: 28 / Cooldown: 8 @ level 1)
Tank / Perk: Warlord: 5% chance of going Berserk when defeating an enemy

Ratattack (HP: 500 / Atk: 20 / Cooldown: 5 @ level 1)
Tank / Perk: Rat King: when fusing Sewer Rats into this unit gain a 20% boost in results

Don't forget to drop a review if you're enjoying the game or drop a message on our discussion board or Discord (https://discord.com/invite/zmTwEdfFJ4) for feature requests, bugs, etc.

More new heroes will be releasing soon.

