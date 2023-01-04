1.34 Update

Happy 2023 Everyone!
This update adds a few requested QoL features, two special achievements, lots of little tweaks and a few fixes for rare issues. Meanwhile, The Jovian System is slowly moving towards Alpha. Keep your eyes peeled!
Changelog
New Features
- See search area exploration progress on world map. Shows up on the hover panel, split by search tier.
- New Achievement for exploring every searchable area in the game on the 'No Stone Unturned' tier.
- New Achievement for hooking up a pump at every lake on Karl's list.
- Added some UI features that should improve SteamDeck compatibility. You still need mouse emulation.
Improvements
- Improved tab highlighting, better arrows, faster rendering, uniform scaling
- Changed the way the game handles Steam Achievements
- Slightly optimized loading times
- Restructured build, decrease total file size
- Shipment animations improved if you're in orbital navigator while they arrive.
- Game now ends gracefully if you stall the time limit post-end for over a year by never leaving or entering the base. Don't know why anybody would do that, but you technically could, so this is now accommodated.
- "For the republic" now moves to complete as soon as the threshold is met. You can then talk to Ling about it. You can still keep gathering nitrogen to increase you faction relation with the Chinese.
Tweaks
- Changed wording of 'Applied Physics' perk to reflect maximum skill points
- Herschel nexus bottom no longer ignores fog
- Removed some jitter from the default idle animation
- Made sure the animation doesn't cause the suit's lamps to be annoying when reaching willy
- Willy's helmet now uses the high res version of the model
- Timelapse hotkey now works in the orbital navigator when it's free.
- Switching from hesiod to another location in orbital navigator now transitions camera smoothly
- Orbiting freighter now accurately refllects the size of the new shipment even if you were already in the orbital navigator
Fixes
- Corrected Horst compensation values in negotiation panel
- Jingo Lacus searchable area no longer tied to Kivu lacus
- Fixed a dialogue line where the audio didn't match the text
- Fixed bug where detecting Kivu Lacus would make Vaenern Lacus Group visible
- Fixed obscure issue where mining quest wouldn't move forward past Sionascaig
- Satellite crash now shows correctly if you're in the orbital navigator while it happens
Changed files in this update