1.34 Update

Happy 2023 Everyone!

This update adds a few requested QoL features, two special achievements, lots of little tweaks and a few fixes for rare issues. Meanwhile, The Jovian System is slowly moving towards Alpha. Keep your eyes peeled!

Changelog

New Features

See search area exploration progress on world map. Shows up on the hover panel, split by search tier.

New Achievement for exploring every searchable area in the game on the 'No Stone Unturned' tier.

New Achievement for hooking up a pump at every lake on Karl's list.

Added some UI features that should improve SteamDeck compatibility. You still need mouse emulation.

Improvements

Improved tab highlighting, better arrows, faster rendering, uniform scaling

Changed the way the game handles Steam Achievements

Slightly optimized loading times

Restructured build, decrease total file size

Shipment animations improved if you're in orbital navigator while they arrive.

Game now ends gracefully if you stall the time limit post-end for over a year by never leaving or entering the base. Don't know why anybody would do that, but you technically could, so this is now accommodated.

"For the republic" now moves to complete as soon as the threshold is met. You can then talk to Ling about it. You can still keep gathering nitrogen to increase you faction relation with the Chinese.

Tweaks

Changed wording of 'Applied Physics' perk to reflect maximum skill points

Herschel nexus bottom no longer ignores fog

Removed some jitter from the default idle animation

Made sure the animation doesn't cause the suit's lamps to be annoying when reaching willy

Willy's helmet now uses the high res version of the model

Timelapse hotkey now works in the orbital navigator when it's free.

Switching from hesiod to another location in orbital navigator now transitions camera smoothly

Orbiting freighter now accurately refllects the size of the new shipment even if you were already in the orbital navigator

Fixes