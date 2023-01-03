v1.8.0 - Call me a relic, call me what you will

It's been a bit since the last update, but I promise you this one is worth the wait! We've been so busy adding new features that by the time one was tested and ready to go, there was already another new feature in that needed to be tested, and I got a bit carried away!

The fist and biggest update is the introduction of a whole lot of new Relics and Spells! The goal of both is that these should be transformative items in your game. Instead of just a simple bonus that tweaks a number a bit higher, adding any relic should encourage you to completely rethink your strategies around it. Please let me know in comments if you feel this isn't the case with any of them, as it probably needs a buff.

Potentially even more game-changing are the new modes and advanced start options. Endless Dungeon mode can now be played so there's no escape, you'll just go deeper into the basement levels forever. Minion Permadeath has also been added and is an extremely challenging game mode, but adds a whole new spin on the game that's really interesting and exciting to play.

The Advanced Start mode (and be aware that the current screen here is a barebones placeholder) is a small bonus that rewards you for getting far in a game by letting you skip the first few levels and get a starting bonus.

I hope you enjoy it, this puts us very close to feature-complete (with maybe a little more content coming soon), and so we'll be mostly focusing on UI improvements and balance tweaks from here on out!

Changelog: