King of the Hat update for 3 January 2023

Patch Notes - 0.98.24

Jan 3, 2023

Gameplay
-All character's hats grow by 5% - 20% when thrown
-Gus' bodyfire kills more consistently

Balance
-Birthday's pickup range was lowered by 3%
-Birthday's hat recall x-power was lowered by 20%
-Forest's throw speed lowered by 5%
-Forest's dangerous hat drag increased by 5%
-Forest's hat recall x-power lowered by 10%

Levels
-Super Hat Con 1 tweak
-Void 1 tweak

Bugs
-Fatcat's hat collider matches sprite better
-Kiara's collider matches sprite better
-Forest's collider matches sprite better
-Washing Machine Jr's collider matches sprite better

