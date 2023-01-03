Share · View all patches · Build 10249409 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 18:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes - 0.98.24

Jan 3, 2023

Gameplay

-All character's hats grow by 5% - 20% when thrown

-Gus' bodyfire kills more consistently

Balance

-Birthday's pickup range was lowered by 3%

-Birthday's hat recall x-power was lowered by 20%

-Forest's throw speed lowered by 5%

-Forest's dangerous hat drag increased by 5%

-Forest's hat recall x-power lowered by 10%

Levels

-Super Hat Con 1 tweak

-Void 1 tweak

Bugs

-Fatcat's hat collider matches sprite better

-Kiara's collider matches sprite better

-Forest's collider matches sprite better

-Washing Machine Jr's collider matches sprite better