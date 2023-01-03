Patch Notes - 0.98.24
Jan 3, 2023
Gameplay
-All character's hats grow by 5% - 20% when thrown
-Gus' bodyfire kills more consistently
Balance
-Birthday's pickup range was lowered by 3%
-Birthday's hat recall x-power was lowered by 20%
-Forest's throw speed lowered by 5%
-Forest's dangerous hat drag increased by 5%
-Forest's hat recall x-power lowered by 10%
Levels
-Super Hat Con 1 tweak
-Void 1 tweak
Bugs
-Fatcat's hat collider matches sprite better
-Kiara's collider matches sprite better
-Forest's collider matches sprite better
-Washing Machine Jr's collider matches sprite better
Changed files in this update