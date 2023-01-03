Update Notes For Version 0.2.284

News & Changes
- Ledge Climb added. You can now ledge climb on platforms rather than fall to your demise
- Wall Detection now also check diagonally.
Ledge Climb Demonstration:
Wall Dection Chance
- Old wall detection was only detect direct left and right. It was problem when player not keep wall on their almost exact right or left. Now it also have diagonal detection so it become much more forgiving on detecting wall run and wall jump.
