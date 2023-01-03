Regular update V1.30
- Added a UI button for board auto-completion when it is applicable. Auto-completion is a function that auto-completes the board when the remaining empty cells are all mines or all non-mines, previously only accessible by keyboard shortcuts (the space bar key by default).
- Fixed a bug that incorrectly showed the unlock condition of the [spoiler] +! set [/spoiler] in [spoiler] !! sets[/spoiler]
- Minor tweaks in Russian translations (thanks to NovaFlag and Qubix)
Changed files in this update