Target React Force update for 3 January 2023

Throwing, Flashbangs, Grips, Chest Rig & More

Share · View all patches · Build 10249325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Throwing

  • Throwing objects has now been improved; they should now feel a lot more consistent and easier to throw where you want and how far away you want.

Flashbangs

  • Improved Flashbang throwing
  • When flashed, players can now see if they are losing health, giving them a chance to get into cover if they are aware of their surroundings.
  • Removed painful/annoying ear ringing sound (based on feedback) ( When flashed the sound will still be deafened and will slowly regain back to full hearing.)

Grips

  • Improved Glock and Glock Mag grips
  • Improved Tablet and Tablet Pen grips

Chest Rig

  • Improved sidearm holster
  • Improved taking out zip ties they no longer will get caught on the flashbangs

Performance

  • Optimized the game for longer play sessions by cleaning up some old used objects both in game and on the backend.
  • Optimized some things on the backend
  • Made some improvements to loading
  • Set the default frame rate to 120 (this will stop players from seeing stutters if there VR headset is on a lower hz rate, before they change there in game setting to match)
  • Removed frame rate limiters below 72 ( they wasn't needed for players and some people was toggling them on by mistake/without realizing)
  • Note this isn't meant to be a big optimization update, I just wanted to let people know the changes.

Other:

  • Added an extra door to layout 1 to help the flow of the level
  • Fixed some bugs
  • More updates are on the way

Changed files in this update

