Throwing, Flashbangs, Grips, Chest Rig & More

Throwing
- Throwing objects has now been improved; they should now feel a lot more consistent and easier to throw where you want and how far away you want.
Flashbangs
- Improved Flashbang throwing
- When flashed, players can now see if they are losing health, giving them a chance to get into cover if they are aware of their surroundings.
- Removed painful/annoying ear ringing sound (based on feedback) ( When flashed the sound will still be deafened and will slowly regain back to full hearing.)
Grips
- Improved Glock and Glock Mag grips
- Improved Tablet and Tablet Pen grips
Chest Rig
- Improved sidearm holster
- Improved taking out zip ties they no longer will get caught on the flashbangs
Performance
- Optimized the game for longer play sessions by cleaning up some old used objects both in game and on the backend.
- Optimized some things on the backend
- Made some improvements to loading
- Set the default frame rate to 120 (this will stop players from seeing stutters if there VR headset is on a lower hz rate, before they change there in game setting to match)
- Removed frame rate limiters below 72 ( they wasn't needed for players and some people was toggling them on by mistake/without realizing)
- Note this isn't meant to be a big optimization update, I just wanted to let people know the changes.
Other:
- Added an extra door to layout 1 to help the flow of the level
- Fixed some bugs
- More updates are on the way
Changed files in this update