Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 3 January 2023

Added steak, fixed gravity bugs, and balance changes

3 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a steak pet

Fixed some bugs where gravity ability (blackhole and special delivery) would cancel enemy momentum

Further decreased enemy homing distance and reduced the amount of cubes that spawn in upgraded cube frenzy in ether from 30 to 20

