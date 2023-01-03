 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 3 January 2023

Patch notes for Beta 1.3.20

Changes

  • Added Friend maker trait and changed some traits in personality graph
  • Best friends now reduce social decay for the rest of day after any interaction
  • Added ability to see which products are using a framework
  • Framework now shows up under tools in product detail window and amount paid is recorded

Fixes

  • Fixed employees not prioritizing assigned seats over unassigned seats for eating, loitering and meetings
  • Fixed employees still being censored if their bathroom visit was interrupted
  • Fixed code pie chart in design document being wrong for system if project had OSs selected
  • Fixed cases where the list of features in a project or framework would be cut off at the end
  • Fixed some optimization issues caused by guests with deals and a large amount of furniture

