Patch notes for Beta 1.3.20

Changes
- Added Friend maker trait and changed some traits in personality graph
- Best friends now reduce social decay for the rest of day after any interaction
- Added ability to see which products are using a framework
- Framework now shows up under tools in product detail window and amount paid is recorded
Fixes
- Fixed employees not prioritizing assigned seats over unassigned seats for eating, loitering and meetings
- Fixed employees still being censored if their bathroom visit was interrupted
- Fixed code pie chart in design document being wrong for system if project had OSs selected
- Fixed cases where the list of features in a project or framework would be cut off at the end
- Fixed some optimization issues caused by guests with deals and a large amount of furniture
