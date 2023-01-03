Patch v0.52.05ea - 03 January 2023

Extra content
- A new challenge (menu challenges)
- 2 new Steam achievements
Improvements in the use of cards
- Cards will no longer be stopped while performing a motion animation if they pass over the mouse cursor.
- Now when dropping a card at a random position in the hand it will not make a sudden jump.
- Fixed minor bug where sometimes a card would go a little crazy while dragging it.
- Now the card you are moving will always be on top of the rest of the cards in your hand.
- Cards and inventory now work correctly with touch screens.
Changed files in this update