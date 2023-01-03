 Skip to content

Neko Loop update for 3 January 2023

Patch v0.52.05ea - 03 January 2023

Patch v0.52.05ea - 03 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Extra content

  • A new challenge (menu challenges)
  • 2 new Steam achievements

Improvements in the use of cards

  • Cards will no longer be stopped while performing a motion animation if they pass over the mouse cursor.
  • Now when dropping a card at a random position in the hand it will not make a sudden jump.
  • Fixed minor bug where sometimes a card would go a little crazy while dragging it.
  • Now the card you are moving will always be on top of the rest of the cards in your hand.
  • Cards and inventory now work correctly with touch screens.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055471
