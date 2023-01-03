3.72-patch #1 for Linux and OS X released

Share · View all patches · Build 10249077 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 16:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix patch for Linux and OS X has been released. You can find the changelog below.

On OS X there were some weird random oddities namely with map rendering and menus. We certainly hope this hotfix clears 'em all. Because nature of OS X issues seemed to be system related don't hesitate contact if you're still bothered with some weirdness.

Version 3.72 (patch #1) for Linux and OS X

[os x] fixed: walking through walls

[os x] fixed: fistful of random oddities with map view and menus

fixed: character portrait being shown in message log screen

fixed: character portrait not showing up after using encyclopedia in skills menu

fixed: arrows picked from villages not tagged as unpaid

Should you encounter any more showstoppers let us know and we'll continue the bug hunting.

In the meantime there's previous stable version available which you can opt-into.

To play the previous version 3.71 check the betas using code urwversion371 and opt-into the 3.71 "beta branch" that appears.

And hey, we also wouldn't mind hearing the good news if this patch now cleared the issues on your end, dear OS X adventurers!

Cheers!