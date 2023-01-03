"Bogey Peaks" new course Update!

Off The Chains Disc Golf just posted a fresh New Years update!
In this update we’ve released our 8th and largest map yet, “Bogey Peaks”. This map is reminiscent of a high elevation course from somewhere like Colorado. In addition, we’ve updated the basket and chain sounds to be more realistic and reactive to various scenarios. There’s also a variety of new hats and head shapes for avatars.
Want to meet other players and join in on tournaments? Join our Discord!
Happy New Year from Dream Nerdy!!
Release notes v1.05
- Added the 8th new map, the biggest course yet called “Bogey Peaks”
- All basket and chain impact sounds have been updated again to be more realistic and reactive to scenarios
- Added a variety of new hats for avatars including the “Red and the Revelers” hat (from the band who performed the music used in our trailer, thanks!)
- Added a variety of new head shapes for avatars
- Fixed terrain clipping issue in the home house
- Added a title to Previous Shot Details in the watch’s scorecard.
Changed files in this update