"Bogey Peaks" new course Update!

Off The Chains Disc Golf just posted a fresh New Years update!

In this update we’ve released our 8th and largest map yet, “Bogey Peaks”. This map is reminiscent of a high elevation course from somewhere like Colorado. In addition, we’ve updated the basket and chain sounds to be more realistic and reactive to various scenarios. There’s also a variety of new hats and head shapes for avatars.

Want to meet other players and join in on tournaments? Join our Discord!

Happy New Year from Dream Nerdy!!

Release notes v1.05