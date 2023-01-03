Patch notes for Version 1.38

We wish you a happy new year!
Just in time for the start of the year we can present you this new update. The models of the iron weapon forge are replaced by completely revised and more authentic models. We have also been able to optimize the save and load algorithm in several points, resulting in much smaller savegame sizes and faster saving. This new system is also the basis for the new campaign that we are currently writing and which we will gradually release with the next updates. Last but not least, the update will fix various bugs that appeared while playing the game.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
-
Added new models for the iron weapons forge
-
Added a function for market carts, which prevents the carts from leaving the game world
-
Optimized saving algorithm resulting in faster saving and up to 8 times smaller saved game size
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect rendering of the monastery's construction site after loading
-
Fixed a bug that caused the father's character to not render correctly when creating the campaign
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash due to an incorrect work allocation of the AI inhabitants
-
Fixed a bug that caused the progress in the crafting menu not to be set to zero when the menu was changed during crafting
-
Fixed a bug that caused the crafting menu to not close completely when the player switched subpanels while crafting
-
Fixed a bug that caused the grass around fireplaces to not be removed
-
Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when assigning builders to the castle's expansion buildings
-
Fixed a bug that caused incorrect display of construction workers in the castle extensions
-
Fixed a bug that caused incorrect animation when female construction workers were sentenced to wear the blasphemy stone
-
Removed obsolete function for displaying the grass distribution from the main menu
Changed files in this update