Patch notes for Version 1.38

Share · View all patches · Build 10248872 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 15:52:08 UTC by Wendy

We wish you a happy new year!

Just in time for the start of the year we can present you this new update. The models of the iron weapon forge are replaced by completely revised and more authentic models. We have also been able to optimize the save and load algorithm in several points, resulting in much smaller savegame sizes and faster saving. This new system is also the basis for the new campaign that we are currently writing and which we will gradually release with the next updates. Last but not least, the update will fix various bugs that appeared while playing the game.

Your team from Empires and Tribes