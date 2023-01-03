 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Void: Edge of Existence update for 3 January 2023

Void: Edge of Existence v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10248798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log:

Bugs:

  • Box Collision with Trial 3 No More Easier To Interacte With
  • Level State 2 Trash Mobs Should Now Respawn Correctly
  • Halls of Redemption Save Position Resets after Trial 1 Completion
  • Items no Will not Spawn if you have Collected them already

Feature:

I Got a Request to Have the Action Bar Show the Button For Using Each Ability So This Has Been Added Also

  • Action Bar Numbered Abilities.
  • Auto Save On Entering Throne of Oblivion

Thoughts:

Overall the Feedback coming in is very helpful and everyone has been very understanding about reporting bugs, So very much appreciated.

Have a Wonderful Day,
Dala

Changed files in this update

Depot 2246391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link