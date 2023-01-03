Void: Edge of Existence v1.0.3

Change Log:

Bugs:

Box Collision with Trial 3 No More Easier To Interacte With

Level State 2 Trash Mobs Should Now Respawn Correctly

Halls of Redemption Save Position Resets after Trial 1 Completion

Items no Will not Spawn if you have Collected them already

Feature:

I Got a Request to Have the Action Bar Show the Button For Using Each Ability So This Has Been Added Also

Action Bar Numbered Abilities.

Auto Save On Entering Throne of Oblivion

Thoughts:

Overall the Feedback coming in is very helpful and everyone has been very understanding about reporting bugs, So very much appreciated.

Have a Wonderful Day,

Dala