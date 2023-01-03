Void: Edge of Existence v1.0.3

Change Log:
Bugs:
- Box Collision with Trial 3 No More Easier To Interacte With
- Level State 2 Trash Mobs Should Now Respawn Correctly
- Halls of Redemption Save Position Resets after Trial 1 Completion
- Items no Will not Spawn if you have Collected them already
Feature:
I Got a Request to Have the Action Bar Show the Button For Using Each Ability So This Has Been Added Also
- Action Bar Numbered Abilities.
- Auto Save On Entering Throne of Oblivion
Thoughts:
Overall the Feedback coming in is very helpful and everyone has been very understanding about reporting bugs, So very much appreciated.
Have a Wonderful Day,
Dala
