All those of you who were unable to read the text when picking up a Schabernack Doll: try again, please!

And sorry for this inconvenience..

.. that was an awkward bug which only came with the update today.

Hence I got a little hint for you:

If you wanna collect as many dolls as fast as possible, then wait till you reach the Waterlock and always choose "Thumbs Up". At the cave you are always going to find many dolls easily.

Cheers!