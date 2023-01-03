 Skip to content

Aground Zero Playtest update for 3 January 2023

Update 0.0.98 - Character Customization and More!

Update 0.0.98 - Character Customization and More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Still waiting on character animations, and there's a normal mapping issue on the player character's hair, but all character and textures are in - including character customization! I also added a lot of smaller improvements and quality of life stuff.

  • Added character customization - you can change it at any time in a bunker.
  • Added toggle-able locators to find known bases, NPCs and teleportals in the teleportal quest.
  • NPCs can climb ladders now.
  • Improved intro cutscene
  • Added Opal's texture
  • Added floor 2 music
  • Added auto eat option
  • Talk button switched from space/y on gamepad (jump) to x/b on gamepad (cancel)
  • Added option to show small reticule when using laser gun
  • Add notifications to history (like NPC dead).
  • Added option to enable/disable pickup of moving items (disabled by default)
  • Make placing belts on top of belts more visible so you can see the changed direction
  • Storehouses now connect power, although it doesn't need or use any power (although the lights/screen only work when powered)
  • Minor bugfixes

