Update 0.0.98 - Character Customization and More!

Still waiting on character animations, and there's a normal mapping issue on the player character's hair, but all character and textures are in - including character customization! I also added a lot of smaller improvements and quality of life stuff.
- Added character customization - you can change it at any time in a bunker.
- Added toggle-able locators to find known bases, NPCs and teleportals in the teleportal quest.
- NPCs can climb ladders now.
- Improved intro cutscene
- Added Opal's texture
- Added floor 2 music
- Added auto eat option
- Talk button switched from space/y on gamepad (jump) to x/b on gamepad (cancel)
- Added option to show small reticule when using laser gun
- Add notifications to history (like NPC dead).
- Added option to enable/disable pickup of moving items (disabled by default)
- Make placing belts on top of belts more visible so you can see the changed direction
- Storehouses now connect power, although it doesn't need or use any power (although the lights/screen only work when powered)
- Minor bugfixes
Changed files in this update