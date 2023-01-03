Update 0.0.98 - Character Customization and More!

Still waiting on character animations, and there's a normal mapping issue on the player character's hair, but all character and textures are in - including character customization! I also added a lot of smaller improvements and quality of life stuff.

Added character customization - you can change it at any time in a bunker.

Added toggle-able locators to find known bases, NPCs and teleportals in the teleportal quest.

NPCs can climb ladders now.

Improved intro cutscene

Added Opal's texture

Added floor 2 music

Added auto eat option

Talk button switched from space/y on gamepad (jump) to x/b on gamepad (cancel)

Added option to show small reticule when using laser gun

Add notifications to history (like NPC dead).

Added option to enable/disable pickup of moving items (disabled by default)

Make placing belts on top of belts more visible so you can see the changed direction

Storehouses now connect power, although it doesn't need or use any power (although the lights/screen only work when powered)

Minor bugfixes