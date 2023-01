Share · View all patches · Build 10248675 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 16:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks,

We're back again with a couple of fixes related to building.

First, we fixed a bug that stopped players from building rotated tiles in the same spot without first placing a tile elsewhere.

We then squashed a bug where trying to delete a single tile could delete multiple if those tiles were in the same spot.

Both bug reports were community submitted, so a big thanks to you all for letting us know!

Until next time.