- Converted the world to Unreal Engine 5s new World Partition system - one single level instead of many, except for certain cases such as special dungeons. The new World Partition system resolves loading hiccups with the previous load of a sub-level.
- Enabled the Brun Castle dungeon.
- Fixed a texture flaw with the trees around Tarnmill.
- Fixed an issue with the loading screen visibility.
EPICA update for 3 January 2023
Early Access Patch 1.7.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update