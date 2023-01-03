 Skip to content

EPICA update for 3 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.7.8

Early Access Patch 1.7.8

Build 10248629

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Converted the world to Unreal Engine 5s new World Partition system - one single level instead of many, except for certain cases such as special dungeons. The new World Partition system resolves loading hiccups with the previous load of a sub-level.
  • Enabled the Brun Castle dungeon.
  • Fixed a texture flaw with the trees around Tarnmill.
  • Fixed an issue with the loading screen visibility.

