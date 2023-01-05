Multiplayer Early Access Update

Hi Everyone,

I will be merging the main branch with the OpenXR branch from now on, you will need to set your OpenXR runtime to SteamVR if you haven't, for the best experience.

Let's check out what's new in this update!

Update 32 - Multiplayer, Invisible hands, Iraqi Reload, finger animations

The main focus of this update is to get the multiplayer mechanics just right and to have interactions be consistent. This update will be a stepping stone for more multiplayer features such as QCB and missions, and more!

Main Features:

-overhaled multiplayer, many features should now work in multiplayer mode

-new multiplayer menu UI, servers, lobbies and map

-new invisible hands

-new Five Seven, and M4 skeleton gun

-new Iraqi reload mechanics

-new finger animations for gun handling when holding at pistol grip

New:

-overhaled multiplayer under the hood to make most of the gameplay mechanics workable in multiplayer

-added invisible hands

-added five seven (pistol)

-added M4A1 skeleton (carbine)

-added Iraqi reload mechanics

-added a number of hand finger animations when using gun (hand saftey finger poses, fire select poses, mag eject finger poses)

-added new scope effect warping for scopes

-added new main menu map

-added new multiplayer starting map, and new multiplayer lobby

-added new multiplayer UI for finding servers and lobbies

-added workaround for multiplayer voice chat (not 100% sure if it will fix issue, pls let me know)

Changes:

-fixed issue with UI buttons not working in multiplayer

-fixed most of the issues relating to gun handling for multiplayer (guns, attachments, magazines, etc)

-fixed item spawner not being able to work in multiplayer

-slot item storage should be more reliable now in multiplayer

-fixed 1911 to be single action instead of double action

-fixed bolt action magazine grip issue where gripping and unloading mags of bolt actions will cause hand to fall to ground

-fixed issue with invisible hands not being able to grab inventory slots

-fixed issue with loading player model and hand skins in multplayer, where the skins won't load based on what players selected

-added fix for when people leave multplayer, their inventory slots are still left behind

-fixed issue where your gun would still fire if you released the gun while still holding on to the trigger button

-thumbstick height change will now limit you from going too far down into the ground