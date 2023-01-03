 Skip to content

FORTRESS DEFENDER update for 3 January 2023

Fix patch has been released.

Share · View all patches · Build 10248535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wide screen mode is implemented.
　It can be switched by F5 and F6 keys.
　Fine adjustment of screen position has been changed to F7 and F8 keys.

