Chrono Ark update for 3 January 2023

Chrono Ark EA 1.9999K - Bug Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

J

  • Fixed : items other than necklaces cannot be placed in the for placing necklaces UI.
  • Fixed : the background sound of the Ark Records UI could not be heard.

K

  • Fixed : items could not be obtained with the Get All button in the reward item UI.

Changed files in this update

64 BIT (Recommend) Depot 1188931
