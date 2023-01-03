 Skip to content

Idle Game x100 update for 3 January 2023

Update 1.02

3 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed multipliers restart logic. Now you can't get time upgrade if it already has a maximum value.

Also increased multiplier points from 1 to 2 every time it's added.

Fixed rare bug when statistics data might not load.

