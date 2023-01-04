EA Update #4 – New playable character!

Hello sinners!

Update #4 is finally live!

We would like to welcome a new member of the hellish family – Hernan Cortés – as 3rd playable character, representing the Sin of Greed!

Who would have thought that killing millions of people and destruction of a whole civilization would not grant you redemption? Definitely not Hernan Cortés! There's no hope for this famous conquistador, and our boy knows it well.

That's why he slowly builds his own army of lost souls under his command, so he doesn’t get his hands dirty. Hernan has access to a completely new mechanic: Wraiths. Wraiths are souls so consumed by cravings and hatred, they lost any memory of their previous earthly selves. Their powers can be bent to the will of the witty and reckless, such as Hernan the Conquistador!

New mechanics & content

Mechanically speaking, Hernan can use cards to Summon the Wraiths onto the battlefield and then unleash their abilities by Evoke effect. Alternatively, he can Sacrifice them for some very powerful effects.

During a battle, the number of Wraiths summoned at once is limited by Wraith Limit, a new statistic for Hernan. This limit can be further increased through the Sacrifice effect.

The new character content includes:

1 new building to unlock Hernan,

10 building upgrades to unlock new cards,

4 new card effects: Summon a Wraith, Evoke Wraiths, Sacrifice a Wraith, Slavery,

8 Wraiths to be summoned,

10 character upgrades,

60 new cards.

What’s next?

There is still one more major update ahead: a full new pack of demons and monsters joined together under the banner of the Sin of Heresy. Their leader is the ruler of Hell himself: Lucifer the Lightbringer. He’s also the ultimate big guy the sin champion has to slay, the final boss of the game. Along with it, there will be some bigger and smaller improvements and final polishes.

And then we’re ready for the game premiere!

We can proudly announce: Nadir will leave Early Acess in Q1 of 2023.

In the meantime, enjoy your time with Cortez and his Wraith, and let us know how it plays!

In the meantime, enjoy your time with Cortez and his Wraith, and let us know how it plays!