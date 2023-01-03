After waiting for a year, the bilingual version was finally updated

This update is as follows:
Action correction, solving the problem of floating feet;
Chinese and English are added, which can be switched on the main interface;
The speed switch button is added, so the user can switch the action speed at any time during use, which is 0.5/1/1.2 times the speed respectively;
The cycle button is added. In the process of use, click the cycle button to perform the cycle demonstration of single action. The most important thing is to add the practice formula and the voice of the boxer himself (the voice dubbing is only available for the first time);
and other minor changes.
If you like this work or have any questions, please go to QQ group 983047433 to communicate. Thank you for your support!
Changed depots in steam_china_only branch