A tiny fix to the Mothership Missiles; they were firing without a tracking solution, so they just ended up turning into very odd mines. The aliens in charge of the firing solutions have now been sacked, and last minute crew from Norway have been hired at great expense.
Mothership Forever update for 3 January 2023
First patch of 2023!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
