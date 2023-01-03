Kaz's Adventure | Small Patch {V1.2.1}

Hi, A New Small Patch Is Out Which Heavily Improves The Base Game, DLC And Kaz FE's Overall Experience And Quality, This Patch Fixes A Few Technical Issues Such As UI Not Being In The Right Places And Levels Not Finishing Or Giving Achievements, There's Also Quality Of Life Changes Such As Weather Now Not Freezing During The Game Being Paused!

In Terms Of The Final Major Update, Major Update 3 Hasn't Started Development Yet, At The Moment I'm Just Planning What I'm Going To Do For The Final Update, I'm Currently Thinking Of Adding A New Game Mode And Possibly A Hardcore Mode, I Also Want To Update The Camera System Like Locking The Y Axis And Update The Particle Effect For Kaz's Respawn And Death, Also The Idea Of A Online Multiplayer Mode Like A Battle Mode Or Something Was Thought About But Currently That's Unlikely Due To Me Having No Knowledge Of Online Multiplayer In Unity And It Wouldn't Fit The Games Design Although That Doesn't Mean It's Out Of The Question For Future Projects Or Kaz Games Just Not Anytime Soon, None Of The Stuff I'm Thinking Of At The Moment Are Promises But There Is A Possibility It Could Happen, The 3rd Major Update Will Most Likely Be A Q2 2023 Release!

Kaz's Adventure | V1.2.1 Patch Notes

Fixed Music Menu Button Appearing Over Level Editor Button

Fixed Level Editor & Sandbox Being Auto Unlocked

Fixed CO-OP World Hub Button Sending Players To Story World Hub

World 1 Level 6 Event Voice Line 2 Removed

World 4 Level 2 Meteors Removed

World 4 Boss Fight World Boundary Lighting Tweaked Slightly Red

World 4 Boss Fight World Boundary Collider Glitch Fixed

Added World 4 Boss Fight Height Boundary

Local CO-OP World 1 Achievement Fixed!

Added New Local CO-OP World 2 Achievement: "Higher Than Ever Before"

Weather Now Falls Even If Paused

Changed Splash Screen From Beach To Brick Wall

Tweaked Quality Presets

Updated Project Files To Unity 2021.3.11f1

Kaz's Adventure | Extra Level Pack DLC | Patch Notes

Weather Now Falls Even If Paused

Lava Lighting Added To Level 4

Lowered Level 6's Theme Pitch By 0.25

Tweaked Level 8's Global Lighting To Be Slightly Darker

Fixed Space Ship Levels Not Being Beatable Due To Collider Issue

Kaz's Adventure: Festive Edition | V1.0.1 Patch Notes