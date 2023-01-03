Kaz's Adventure | Small Patch {V1.2.1}

Hi, A New Small Patch Is Out Which Heavily Improves The Base Game, DLC And Kaz FE's Overall Experience And Quality, This Patch Fixes A Few Technical Issues Such As UI Not Being In The Right Places And Levels Not Finishing Or Giving Achievements, There's Also Quality Of Life Changes Such As Weather Now Not Freezing During The Game Being Paused!
In Terms Of The Final Major Update, Major Update 3 Hasn't Started Development Yet, At The Moment I'm Just Planning What I'm Going To Do For The Final Update, I'm Currently Thinking Of Adding A New Game Mode And Possibly A Hardcore Mode, I Also Want To Update The Camera System Like Locking The Y Axis And Update The Particle Effect For Kaz's Respawn And Death, Also The Idea Of A Online Multiplayer Mode Like A Battle Mode Or Something Was Thought About But Currently That's Unlikely Due To Me Having No Knowledge Of Online Multiplayer In Unity And It Wouldn't Fit The Games Design Although That Doesn't Mean It's Out Of The Question For Future Projects Or Kaz Games Just Not Anytime Soon, None Of The Stuff I'm Thinking Of At The Moment Are Promises But There Is A Possibility It Could Happen, The 3rd Major Update Will Most Likely Be A Q2 2023 Release!
Kaz's Adventure | V1.2.1 Patch Notes
- Fixed Music Menu Button Appearing Over Level Editor Button
- Fixed Level Editor & Sandbox Being Auto Unlocked
- Fixed CO-OP World Hub Button Sending Players To Story World Hub
- World 1 Level 6 Event Voice Line 2 Removed
- World 4 Level 2 Meteors Removed
- World 4 Boss Fight World Boundary Lighting Tweaked Slightly Red
- World 4 Boss Fight World Boundary Collider Glitch Fixed
- Added World 4 Boss Fight Height Boundary
- Local CO-OP World 1 Achievement Fixed!
- Added New Local CO-OP World 2 Achievement: "Higher Than Ever Before"
- Weather Now Falls Even If Paused
- Changed Splash Screen From Beach To Brick Wall
- Tweaked Quality Presets
- Updated Project Files To Unity 2021.3.11f1
Kaz's Adventure | Extra Level Pack DLC | Patch Notes
- Weather Now Falls Even If Paused
- Lava Lighting Added To Level 4
- Lowered Level 6's Theme Pitch By 0.25
- Tweaked Level 8's Global Lighting To Be Slightly Darker
- Fixed Space Ship Levels Not Being Beatable Due To Collider Issue
Kaz's Adventure: Festive Edition | V1.0.1 Patch Notes
- Fixed Music Menu Button Appearing Over Level Editor Button
- Fixed Level Editor & Sandbox Being Auto Unlocked
- Moved Festive Edition Subtitle Under Title / Moved Steam Name Under Festive Edition Subtitle
- Tweaked Festive Town's Global Lighting
- Local CO-OP World 1 Achievement Fixed!
- World 4 Boss Fight World Boundary Collider Glitch Fixed
- World 4 Level 2 Meteors Removed
- Added World 4 Boss Fight Height Boundary
- Added New Local CO-OP World 2 Achievement: "Higher Than Ever Before"
- Snow Now Falls Even If Paused
- Changed Opening Splash Screen From Beach To Snowy Woods
- Updated Project Files To Unity 2021.3.11f1
