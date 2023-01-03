 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 3 January 2023

Patch Notes v0.1.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when loading a save game, some resources and bosses would not start their cooldown properly.
  • Fixed a bug where ores would not respawn properly.
  • Fixed a bug when two same items with durability dragged on top of each other in the inventory, would copy the durability of the dragged item.
  • Fixed a bug where day and night cycle would not progress.

-Dropped items on the ground will disappear now after a while.
-Exit portals are now available at the end of the dungeons regardless of whether the boss is killed or not.

Changed files in this update

