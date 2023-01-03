 Skip to content

SixGrid update for 3 January 2023

SixGrid v0.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10247982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to SixGrid has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart SixGrid. the major changes include;

  • Only enable Steam Integration when launched with --steam
  • Fix config files being saved at the incorrect location
  • Fix GPU Errors on Linux (see https://github.com/SixGrid/sixgrid/issues/13)
  • Hide favorite button on post view when not logged in
  • Move close button to top-right on post view
  • Add option in settings to show high-quality previews when searching
  • Use check boxes for Ratings instead of drop-down list
  • Add ability to order by Score and/or Favorite Count
  • Fix Favorites tab to show non-safe posts

