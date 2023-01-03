SixGrid v0.3.6

An update to SixGrid has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart SixGrid. the major changes include;
- Only enable Steam Integration when launched with --steam
- Fix config files being saved at the incorrect location
- Fix GPU Errors on Linux (see https://github.com/SixGrid/sixgrid/issues/13)
- Hide favorite button on post view when not logged in
- Move close button to top-right on post view
- Add option in settings to show high-quality previews when searching
- Use check boxes for Ratings instead of drop-down list
- Add ability to order by Score and/or Favorite Count
- Fix Favorites tab to show non-safe posts
Changed files in this update