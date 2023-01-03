 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 3 January 2023

Patch v21.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Added a new meta for the Dark Metaman class called Darken Suckage which boosts his Bone pickup range.
  • Cyclop Exile - Mono Giantous meta: The Cannoneer minion now also counts.

//bug fixes

  • Hopefully fixed a "unable to find instance for object index" crash that seems to randomly pop up.
  • The 'I Don't Even Know Who I Am' achievement was triggering if you beat Gigald not as the Wretch class.
  • The Enboned Behemoth Excavator item was raising a regular Behemoth instead of the Excavator.
  • You could play a locked game mode by pressing Left/Right and Confirm from an unlocked game mode.
  • Creative Plaything: You couldn't remove minions past page 1 and minion descriptions past page 1 were wrong.
  • Boneraise Lore meta: When using Mouse Support the cursor selector wasn't accurate.

