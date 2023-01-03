Patch v21.1

//misc
- Added a new meta for the Dark Metaman class called Darken Suckage which boosts his Bone pickup range.
- Cyclop Exile - Mono Giantous meta: The Cannoneer minion now also counts.
//bug fixes
- Hopefully fixed a "unable to find instance for object index" crash that seems to randomly pop up.
- The 'I Don't Even Know Who I Am' achievement was triggering if you beat Gigald not as the Wretch class.
- The Enboned Behemoth Excavator item was raising a regular Behemoth instead of the Excavator.
- You could play a locked game mode by pressing Left/Right and Confirm from an unlocked game mode.
- Creative Plaything: You couldn't remove minions past page 1 and minion descriptions past page 1 were wrong.
- Boneraise Lore meta: When using Mouse Support the cursor selector wasn't accurate.
Changed files in this update