[Neolithic]To the End update for 3 January 2023

Update, Version 20230103

Share · View all patches · Build 10247866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
[Butterfly]Added Oasis Teahouse as a teleport location in Egypt. It unlocks after you talk to the bartender for the first time.
[Oasis Teahouse]Added a set of alchemy devices on the 2nd floor.
[Oasis Teahouse]Added a recycle bin on the 2nd floor.
[Faith]Belivers of Lucifer can now sacrifice human souls on altars to gain devotion.
[Wiki]All the above have been updated in the game's wiki.
简体中文
【蝴蝶】绿洲茶馆现在是埃及的一个可用传送点。在第一次和茶馆的酒保对话后解锁。
【绿洲茶馆】在二楼加入了一组炼金设备。
【绿洲茶馆】在二楼加入了一组废品回收箱。
【信仰】路西法的信徒现在可以在祭坛上献祭人类灵魂获得虔诚。
【维基】上述变动已经更新至游戏的维基。

