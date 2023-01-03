Update, Version 20230103

English

[Butterfly]Added Oasis Teahouse as a teleport location in Egypt. It unlocks after you talk to the bartender for the first time.

[Oasis Teahouse]Added a set of alchemy devices on the 2nd floor.

[Oasis Teahouse]Added a recycle bin on the 2nd floor.

[Faith]Belivers of Lucifer can now sacrifice human souls on altars to gain devotion.

[Wiki]All the above have been updated in the game's wiki.

【蝴蝶】绿洲茶馆现在是埃及的一个可用传送点。在第一次和茶馆的酒保对话后解锁。

【绿洲茶馆】在二楼加入了一组炼金设备。

【绿洲茶馆】在二楼加入了一组废品回收箱。

【信仰】路西法的信徒现在可以在祭坛上献祭人类灵魂获得虔诚。

【维基】上述变动已经更新至游戏的维基。