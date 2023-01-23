0.11.0-early_access is now live

There is a lot of work going on in the Skeeter's Grid world, which has yet to be included in any release. This work has slowed down build releases and will probably continue to do so.

The 0.11.0-ea release is fairly routine and includes none of the aforementioned changes, but it does include all minor accessibility improvements and stability improvements already in the pipeline.

The next version, 0.12.0-ea, will require another data wipe to accommodate the larger updates in the works, which I do think (hope) will be the last before release.