 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skeeter's Grid update for 23 January 2023

0.11.0-early_access is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 10247617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is a lot of work going on in the Skeeter's Grid world, which has yet to be included in any release. This work has slowed down build releases and will probably continue to do so.

The 0.11.0-ea release is fairly routine and includes none of the aforementioned changes, but it does include all minor accessibility improvements and stability improvements already in the pipeline.

The next version, 0.12.0-ea, will require another data wipe to accommodate the larger updates in the works, which I do think (hope) will be the last before release.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1773441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link