Otherworld Legends update for 5 January 2023

V1.16.0 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10247474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spring Festival limited-time event will be on with new skin, pets and more!
New Naga heroes: Ruthven & Aigneis
5 new skins for Ginzo, Ebonfang, Jadetalon, Uliana, Mirelha
The DLCs for new heroes and new skins are still under review at the moment. We will keep you posted once they are out.
New Pandemonium · II
Gérard Quentin reworked
New soulboon effects for Quentin, Hannah and Hayfa
2 new pets: Hemlock & Sanxing
Ginzo's basic health increased to 50. Yatagarasu's projectiles have faster attack rate.
Dungeon entrance optimized
*Penhaligon joins the Hero Fragments system.

