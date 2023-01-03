 Skip to content

Radiation Island update for 3 January 2023

Save file load fix - 3rd January 2023

Build 10247468

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year to everyone.

The new version addresses the various corrupt save errors triggered on some save files

All version should load and save properly now.

Changed files in this update

Win32 Build Depot 307941
  • Loading history…
