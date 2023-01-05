Viscerafest 0.9.1.3 - The Christmas Booms, Bangs, and Blood Update!

So uh... This was just supposed to be a hotfix, but sometimes silly ol me gets carried away...

In all seriousness this may actually be bigger than the last update in terms of the scale of what's changed, or at the very least, it easily competes with it. So before we get to the patch notes lets do a quick overview of the headlining changes coming in this update.

A Boofier Shotgun



I made my dissatisfaction with Viscerafest's vanilla feeling Quad Shotgun known in the last update, and that big boi is still WIP when it comes to his slew of updates. But man... I just couldn't shake the feeling my baby the Bunker Buster needed some loving to... and after having played too much Shadow Warrior... and realizing Viscerafest doesn't have anything analagous to a rocket launcher... I did what came naturally...

So yeah the Bunker Buster now fires explosive rounds, you can blow up cracked walls now, deal splash damage that can pierce through enemy shields, all the fun quirks that come with wielding a gun that shoots explosives!

Massive Melee Changes

So I've been pretty satisfied with Melee for awhile now, but we've noticed a trend (particularly with inexperienced players) of folks not really understanding the utility and power of the melee attacks.

Now apart of this I feel is that the game doesn't do the best of jobs introducing you to them, but another aspect of it is being able to get in and out of close quarters combat without running the risk of being torn to shreds. I won't go into to much detail regarding the changes themselves, the patch notes are below, but suffice it to say we're hoping the tweaks and adjustments made will soften the blow for newcomers.

Completely Reworked Blood

Throughout Viscerafest's development I have been slowly updating and improving the art and assets as we progress, but this last month I took the plunge to finally completely redo Viscerafest's blood, both the sprites and the effects themselves, and personally I am very satisfied with the results.

Prettier Explosions and Weapon Effects

Up until this update bullet impact effects on player bound weapons were pretty simplistic, they were pretty much just single tiny poof sprites that emitted a subtle impact sound, but when I upgraded the Bunker Buster, I very quickly realized that iffy environmental impact effects weren't going to cut anymore. As a consequence almost every weapon in the arsenal now kicks up sparks, smoke poofs, etc... when your projectiles hit something that's not any enemy. But even the effects for hitting enemies have gotten a facelift in lieu of all the fancy new blood stuff.

What's more explosions have gotten alot of love, now kicking up firework esque trails, with the smoke properly reacting to the lighting rather than just being a flat additive material, and the fire having a more glowy hot material.

And More...

Look... we could keep going... there are lots of balancing tweaks, effects and sprite updates, crosshair and hitmarker changes, the final boss of chapter 2 has a new attack... etc...

But like... the patch notes are just... right there... so go ahead... read em...

Patch Notes

New Features:

The Bunker Buster now fires explosive rounds.

The Players projectiles have received fancy impact effects.

The Final Boss of Chapter 2 has received a new attack.

The Melee Uppercut now pulls from the Dash Stamina meter, but does not require stamina to be pulled off.

The Melee Uppercut now has I-Frames along with a stronger forward push.

The Melee Uppercut now has a charge meter below the crosshair.

Added Killmarkers.

Tweaks:

Reworked blood sprites.

Reworked blood effects.

New "Blood" inspired Blood trail effects when shooting enemies.

Both shotguns projectile models have been swapped out for sprite pellets with smoke trails.

Reworked explosion materials and sprites.

Reworked explosion effects.

Various misc sprite updates.

Various misc texture updates.

Reworked Weapon pickup sprites.

Reworked Deus Mortis sprites.

Reworked Plague Rifle sprites.

Tweaked scaling of on screen weapon sprites.

Reworked Weapon crosshairs.

Reworked Hitmarkers.

Reworked Melee Crosshair to be more immediately noticable.

The general Melee range has been moderately buffed.

The standard Melee attacks cooldowns have been reduced.

The Melee Uppercuts cooldown time has been increased.

The Melee Uppercuts windup time has been tweaked to more accurately sync with the windup sound.

The Melee Uppercut's damage has been buffed.

The Melee Uppercut now prevents the player from firing weapons when fully charged.

The Pung Cannon's direct impact damage has been buffed.

The Pung Cannon's explosive damage has been buffed.

The Player now starts the game and chapters with 0 armor.

An extra Armor pickup has been added to the start of C2L1.

Ammo respawn timings in chapter 2's final boss arena tweaked.

The Grenadier's HP has been moderately buffed.

The Nomad's HP has been moderately buffed.

The Nomad Priest's HP has been nerfed.

All enemy corpses HP's have been rebalanced.

Both end chapter Bosses HP's have been rebalanced

Every Enemy and Bosses aggression, speed, projectile speed, and damage levels have been universally rebalanced across all difficulties.

Various sounds Volumes have been rebalanced.

Various improvements and tweaks to all of chapter 2's Ladders.

Bug Fixes: