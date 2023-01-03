January 4 (Wed) 2023 Update Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

This is a notice on the Jan. 4 (Wed) 2023 update.

Please refer to the following information for details.

※ The following information may change when the update takes place.

※ All screenshots were taken on a test server and details are subject to change.

◈ UNDECEMBER Main Update

※ The following information is related to the new content that will be added through the update.

◆ Descent Raid – Season 3

A new season of Descent Raids is coming.

✔ You can enter the new raid through each Act Town or Recruitment Board in Saluto.

■ Descent Raid Details

A new season of Descent Raids, Pagan Test Subject – Sicus, is coming.

The required level for entering the Sicus Descent Raid is Lv.80, and the party size is 8 players.

Descent Raid is a special raid that you can enter only at certain times during the day.

Once the Raid is available to enter, you can challenge the boss by either creating a raid or matching.

You can obtain a Unique Runestone once you defeat the Descent Raid boss.

The Runestone that you obtain from the Descent Raid is Lv.100.

■ Shadow Mirror

Collect Shadow Mirror Shards to complete the Shadow Mirror and receive rewards upon clearing the Descent Raid.

You can still defeat the boss without completing the Shadow Mirror, but you won’t be able to receive the Clear Reward.

Shadow Mirror Shards can be obtained from the field or through Chaos Dungeon drops.

You cannot obtain any more Shadow Mirror Shards once the Shadow Mirror is fully completed.

■ Additional Rewards

Defeating the Descent Raid Boss can lead to additional rewards such as DMG Rewards and Clear Rewards.

┗ DMG Rewards – Can be obtained depending on the highest Total DMG score from your encounters.

┗ Clear Rewards – Can be obtained by repeatedly defeating the Descent boss after completing the Shadow Mirror.

■ To Note

※ The contents and rewards may be changed at a later date.

※ Descent Raids take place through seasons (2 weeks per season, 1 week break).

◆ New Costume: Helmets

The new costumes Diver’s Helmet and Shiba Inu will be added to the game.

You can find the new costumes from Menu > Beauty on the top-right corner of the screen.









◆ New Costume: Weapons

The new costumes Glacial Wing 2-handed Blunt and Hour of Judgment Shield will be added to the game.

You can find the new costumes from Menu > Beauty on the top-right corner of the screen.

◆ Other Changes

■ Void Rift – New Season

The previous season of Void Rift will end, and a new season will begin.

Your Void Rift progress, Rank Points, and reward history will be reset every season.

The boss monsters of each area will also change once the Void Rift is reset.

You will not be able to receive the previous season’s rewards once the season ends, so please be sure to collect all rewards before regular maintenance takes place.

The Void Rift season will take place for 3 weeks.

■ Rune Hunter Pass Season 5

A new season of Rune Hunter Pass will begin!

Rune Hunter Pass Season 4 will end after the Jan. 4 (Wed) 2023 regular maintenance.

Players can complete missions and obtain rewards up until maintenance begins.

Rewards can no longer be obtained once maintenance is complete.

If you have any activated rewards, please collect them before maintenance takes place.

※ You can find more details in-game once the event begins.

■ Christmas Costumes

The costumes Santa Jacket, Santa Hat, and Christmas Star can only be used until Jan. 3 (Tue) 2023, 23:59 (UTC+9).

These costumes cannot be bought or equipped once their limited time period ends.

■ Christmas Events

After the regular maintenance on Jan. 4 (Wed) 2023, the Christmas Events will end.

Players can complete missions and obtain rewards up until maintenance begins. Events can no longer be participated in once maintenance is complete.

If you have any event rewards that you have not yet collected, please collect them before maintenance takes place.

As Christmas Gift Boxes and Christmas Surprise Gift Boxes will be deleted after the maintenance, please use them before maintenance takes place.

■ Christmas Packages

Christmas Packages (Christmas Special Package, Christmas Step Up I - IV) will no longer be available to purchase after Jan. 4 (Wed) 2023, 00:00 (UTC+9).

Please take note of the details above to avoid any inconvenience while playing the game.

Thank you.