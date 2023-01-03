The Hotel V1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10247200 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 09:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.

I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!

What's new in 1.3

New UI on map with some useful infos!

Fixed some wall clip

Turkish language available thanks to fReeman1930! (in beta for now. expects some minor errors)

Finally fixed the cutscene for Steam Deck!!! Thanks to Gigergil for all the help provided!!! Videos are now .webm @30fps

Minor bug fixing

What to expect in future patch

Better animations

Replacing some LQ zombie with HQ ones taken from Unreal

Reload -> AIM + RUN

New costumes

New translations

RANDOMIZER

Missions with new characters

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update, for bug reporting and for suggestions.

Thank you for playing!