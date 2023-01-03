 Skip to content

The Hotel update for 3 January 2023

The Hotel V1.3

The Hotel update for 3 January 2023 · Build 10247200 · Last edited by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!

What's new in 1.3

  • New UI on map with some useful infos!
  • Fixed some wall clip
  • Turkish language available thanks to fReeman1930! (in beta for now. expects some minor errors)
  • Finally fixed the cutscene for Steam Deck!!! Thanks to Gigergil for all the help provided!!! Videos are now .webm @30fps
  • Minor bug fixing

What to expect in future patch

  • Better animations
  • Replacing some LQ zombie with HQ ones taken from Unreal
  • Reload -> AIM + RUN
  • New costumes
  • New translations
  • RANDOMIZER
  • Missions with new characters

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update, for bug reporting and for suggestions.

Thank you for playing!

