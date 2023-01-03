The Hotel V1.3

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!
What's new in 1.3
- New UI on map with some useful infos!
- Fixed some wall clip
- Turkish language available thanks to fReeman1930! (in beta for now. expects some minor errors)
- Finally fixed the cutscene for Steam Deck!!! Thanks to Gigergil for all the help provided!!! Videos are now .webm @30fps
- Minor bug fixing
What to expect in future patch
- Better animations
- Replacing some LQ zombie with HQ ones taken from Unreal
- Reload -> AIM + RUN
- New costumes
- New translations
- RANDOMIZER
- Missions with new characters
Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update, for bug reporting and for suggestions.
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update