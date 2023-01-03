 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Bogtavern update for 3 January 2023

Journal was not Journaling

Share · View all patches · Build 10247164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick convenience update concerning the Journal.

Furthermore: if you managed to collect more than 35 Schabernack Dolls, then they will reset to 35 to ensure that you can get all the benefits.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2200761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link