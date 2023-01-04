-
Optimize the archiving mechanism and greatly reduce the archive size (cloud archiving function will continue to be enabled)
Optimized data loading to improve the loading speed of entering the game
Added the item carrying mechanism for NPCS. NPCS can now carry herbs, Dan Fang, Dan furnace, Kung Fu and other treasures
Optimized the attack logic of monsters, monsters will not actively attack targets higher than their own realm
Increased the spirit animal devouting gameplay, spirit animal devouting the same spirit animal, can increase the blood force
Increased the Danfang grade screening function of refining furnace, increased the refining equipment screening function of smelting furnace
Fixed a bug where NPCS could delegate quests without giving quests rewards
Fixed some situations where skills are released in the wrong order
Optimized the problem of incorrect display of the life magic label
Fixed a bug where the best elixir affix Elixir furnace was required to produce the best elixir attribute in some cases
Fixed the inability to reincarnation after death in certain circumstances
Updated Elixir properties and fixed the previous alchemy bug that caused some Elixir properties to be incorrect
Fixed an unexpected bug that appeared after giving spirit beasts to NPCS
轮回修仙路 update for 4 January 2023
January 4 update notice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
