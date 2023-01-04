 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 4 January 2023

January 4 update notice

轮回修仙路 update for 4 January 2023

Build 10247085

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimize the archiving mechanism and greatly reduce the archive size (cloud archiving function will continue to be enabled)

  2. Optimized data loading to improve the loading speed of entering the game

  3. Added the item carrying mechanism for NPCS. NPCS can now carry herbs, Dan Fang, Dan furnace, Kung Fu and other treasures

  4. Optimized the attack logic of monsters, monsters will not actively attack targets higher than their own realm

  5. Increased the spirit animal devouting gameplay, spirit animal devouting the same spirit animal, can increase the blood force

  6. Increased the Danfang grade screening function of refining furnace, increased the refining equipment screening function of smelting furnace

  7. Fixed a bug where NPCS could delegate quests without giving quests rewards

  8. Fixed some situations where skills are released in the wrong order

  9. Optimized the problem of incorrect display of the life magic label

  10. Fixed a bug where the best elixir affix Elixir furnace was required to produce the best elixir attribute in some cases

  11. Fixed the inability to reincarnation after death in certain circumstances

  12. Updated Elixir properties and fixed the previous alchemy bug that caused some Elixir properties to be incorrect

  13. Fixed an unexpected bug that appeared after giving spirit beasts to NPCS

Changed files in this update

