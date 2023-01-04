January 4 update notice

Optimize the archiving mechanism and greatly reduce the archive size (cloud archiving function will continue to be enabled)

Optimized data loading to improve the loading speed of entering the game

Added the item carrying mechanism for NPCS. NPCS can now carry herbs, Dan Fang, Dan furnace, Kung Fu and other treasures

Optimized the attack logic of monsters, monsters will not actively attack targets higher than their own realm

Increased the spirit animal devouting gameplay, spirit animal devouting the same spirit animal, can increase the blood force

Increased the Danfang grade screening function of refining furnace, increased the refining equipment screening function of smelting furnace

Fixed a bug where NPCS could delegate quests without giving quests rewards

Fixed some situations where skills are released in the wrong order

Optimized the problem of incorrect display of the life magic label

Fixed a bug where the best elixir affix Elixir furnace was required to produce the best elixir attribute in some cases

Fixed the inability to reincarnation after death in certain circumstances

Updated Elixir properties and fixed the previous alchemy bug that caused some Elixir properties to be incorrect