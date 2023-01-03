January 3, 2023 Update

Changes
- Added function to show enemy’s LV and name.
- Decreased height of the airborne enemies.
- Widen a bit the attack range of the Archer.
- Fixed a bug that the game client terminates when the player uses the tag function during the battle for the boss Jugyunsa at the Geunjeongjeon area of the Hanyang Stage.
- Fixed a bug that the game client terminates with a low probability when the player eats food.
- Sped up the animation of the player getting up after falling forward when pressing the button repeatedly.
- Changed to keep the MP of death when the player comes to life.
Changed files in this update