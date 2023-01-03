 Skip to content

The Tales of Imjin War update for 3 January 2023

January 3, 2023 Update

Changes

  • Added function to show enemy’s LV and name.
  • Decreased height of the airborne enemies.
  • Widen a bit the attack range of the Archer.
  • Fixed a bug that the game client terminates when the player uses the tag function during the battle for the boss Jugyunsa at the Geunjeongjeon area of the Hanyang Stage.
  • Fixed a bug that the game client terminates with a low probability when the player eats food.
  • Sped up the animation of the player getting up after falling forward when pressing the button repeatedly.
  • Changed to keep the MP of death when the player comes to life.

