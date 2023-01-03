 Skip to content

Bounty update for 3 January 2023

Hotfix Notes - 01/02/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10246855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a sale confirmation screen to prevent the player from accidentally selling important items
  • Conclusively fixed a bug that would cause the player to freeze in place after pausing the game or going into settings if the escape button was pressed too many times
  • Various strings fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1316461
