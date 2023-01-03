- Added a sale confirmation screen to prevent the player from accidentally selling important items
- Conclusively fixed a bug that would cause the player to freeze in place after pausing the game or going into settings if the escape button was pressed too many times
- Various strings fixes
Bounty update for 3 January 2023
Hotfix Notes - 01/02/2023
