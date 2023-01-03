Update 0.1.3.0

Small Configuration patch.
Changes
Added small panel wall and small corner.
Added Camp Forge / Recharge Station.
Press C to place Campforge. Then 1,2,34 etc for other Craft tools.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes
Added small panel wall and small corner.
Added Camp Forge / Recharge Station.
Press C to place Campforge. Then 1,2,34 etc for other Craft tools.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update