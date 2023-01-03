 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Upgrade update for 3 January 2023

1.0.0.28

Share · View all patches · Build 10246727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Potentially fixed bug of wrong tooltip in the "Colonies list" window.
Added a rule when generating a map: Constant demand on a planet with biomass cannot require biomass for production.
Fixed another bug in asteroid ore placement.
Increased number of asteroids in neutral sectors.
Changed portal sector message ("Return to the portal after reaching a total population of 1 billion.")

Changed files in this update

Experimental2 Depot 919265
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link