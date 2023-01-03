Potentially fixed bug of wrong tooltip in the "Colonies list" window.
Added a rule when generating a map: Constant demand on a planet with biomass cannot require biomass for production.
Fixed another bug in asteroid ore placement.
Increased number of asteroids in neutral sectors.
Changed portal sector message ("Return to the portal after reaching a total population of 1 billion.")
Final Upgrade update for 3 January 2023
1.0.0.28
