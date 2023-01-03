 Skip to content

Heroes of Time update for 3 January 2023

Bugs on russian, chinese and japanese version fixeds

Everything is working well now. That bug when appears a screen requesting the full game was adjusted (that screen must appears is the demo version only).

Depot 1987033
Depot 1987038
Depot 1987039
