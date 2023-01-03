Everything is working well now. That bug when appears a screen requesting the full game was adjusted (that screen must appears is the demo version only).
Heroes of Time update for 3 January 2023
Bugs on russian, chinese and japanese version fixeds
Patchnotes via Steam Community
