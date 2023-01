Share · View all patches · Build 10246602 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 06:32:06 UTC by Wendy

-A new musical theme is added to the main menu of the game [Composed by William Braddell].

-Fixed the bug that caused the save point to not update the position correctly.

-Claudia's hair physics have been adjusted.

-Changes and fixes in objects in the final levels.

-Spanish language translation fixes.

-Adjusted collisions of certain objects so as not to get stuck.

-The error that made the chair disappear in the main menu has been corrected.