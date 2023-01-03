 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 3 January 2023

2023-01-03 small updates

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 3 January 2023

2023-01-03 small updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the level design issue in 7-2 where players can get soft-locked
-Fixed typos, again.
-Changed some arenas in Wraith to feature slightly fewer enemies.
-Horrendous vessel gets slightly longer delay between the attack pattern on Wraith difficulty from now on.
-Excluded the bloatbog spawning mechanism in the Horrendous vessel fight on Wraith or below.
-The boss camera is more zoomed out in the horrendous vessel boss fight.
-Added a screen shake effect when the player does the phoenix dash.
-Some parts of 7-2 OST were changed/adjusted.

