2023-01-03 small updates

-Fixed the level design issue in 7-2 where players can get soft-locked

-Fixed typos, again.

-Changed some arenas in Wraith to feature slightly fewer enemies.

-Horrendous vessel gets slightly longer delay between the attack pattern on Wraith difficulty from now on.

-Excluded the bloatbog spawning mechanism in the Horrendous vessel fight on Wraith or below.

-The boss camera is more zoomed out in the horrendous vessel boss fight.

-Added a screen shake effect when the player does the phoenix dash.

-Some parts of 7-2 OST were changed/adjusted.