-Fixed the level design issue in 7-2 where players can get soft-locked
-Fixed typos, again.
-Changed some arenas in Wraith to feature slightly fewer enemies.
-Horrendous vessel gets slightly longer delay between the attack pattern on Wraith difficulty from now on.
-Excluded the bloatbog spawning mechanism in the Horrendous vessel fight on Wraith or below.
-The boss camera is more zoomed out in the horrendous vessel boss fight.
-Added a screen shake effect when the player does the phoenix dash.
-Some parts of 7-2 OST were changed/adjusted.
Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 3 January 2023
2023-01-03 small updates
-Fixed the level design issue in 7-2 where players can get soft-locked
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update