Carth Alpha 1.85

~Animals re spawn correctly

~Able to kill and re harvest animals correctly

~Equipping through hot bar on Loot fixed

~Merchant inventory bug showing players own merchant inventory fixed

~Books disabling inventory bug fixed

~Clothing now showing and equipping correctly

~Two handed weapons now force no shield to be used

~equipping bow or x bow no longer forcing player to walk

~Harvesting Message added

~No longer listing all items that could harvest if missing them

~Reloading a saved game now saves all stats and inventory

~Short Clan Axe now equips in correct position

~Male Torch now in correct position

~Character creation broken eyelashes on Male fixed

~Magic Ray spell camera shake removed since causing issues with camera

~Inventory now shows all acummulated items in Items tab

~Adjusted size of some Birch trees to be more realistic

~Fixed conversation Nodes with Miss Shoun

~Fixed a few floating items around Viernes

~Adjusted Weather and effects transition speeds

~Fixed Crafting categories tab being incorrect

~Added Coal Crating recipe

~Few items able to buy or sell at merchants

~Fixed a few colliders on items that caused issues

~Fixed camera when harvesting fell trees

~Added Spear Fishing

~Added multiple Spear Fishing Locations

~Added new Stone wall build able

~Added Mortar, Lime, Limestone, Mortar and Pestal

~Added new crafting recipes