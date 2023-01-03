Carth Alpha 1.85
~Animals re spawn correctly
~Able to kill and re harvest animals correctly
~Equipping through hot bar on Loot fixed
~Merchant inventory bug showing players own merchant inventory fixed
~Books disabling inventory bug fixed
~Clothing now showing and equipping correctly
~Two handed weapons now force no shield to be used
~equipping bow or x bow no longer forcing player to walk
~Harvesting Message added
~No longer listing all items that could harvest if missing them
~Reloading a saved game now saves all stats and inventory
~Short Clan Axe now equips in correct position
~Male Torch now in correct position
~Character creation broken eyelashes on Male fixed
~Magic Ray spell camera shake removed since causing issues with camera
~Inventory now shows all acummulated items in Items tab
~Adjusted size of some Birch trees to be more realistic
~Fixed conversation Nodes with Miss Shoun
~Fixed a few floating items around Viernes
~Adjusted Weather and effects transition speeds
~Fixed Crafting categories tab being incorrect
~Added Coal Crating recipe
~Few items able to buy or sell at merchants
~Fixed a few colliders on items that caused issues
~Fixed camera when harvesting fell trees
~Added Spear Fishing
~Added multiple Spear Fishing Locations
~Added new Stone wall build able
~Added Mortar, Lime, Limestone, Mortar and Pestal
~Added new crafting recipes
