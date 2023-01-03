v1.9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10246345 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone and welcome back to another BHOP 2026 update, we've added some new stuff before the new year and before out MAJOR update 2.

NEW MAPS

Mexico



Border



WYSI Fortress



Fanfic



Scuffed Quest



CUSTOM SKINS!

In this update you have the ability to add a custom image wrap on your knife!



You can also add custom images onto the ZOMBIES!





XP

Now when playing BHOP 2026 you now get XP for playing the game, does it do anything? No, does it look cool? Yes.

You get XP for things like jumping, beating levels. beating campaign levels, shooting zombies, and more!



Your XP and Level is displayed on the main menu and can be checked any time in game when you press ESC.

There are also achievements tied to your XP level and level 999 can be reached to get MAX level.

We also have several other changes!