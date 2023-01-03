CityWorkerSimulator 1.3.0 "Working Update"

1.3.0:
-Complete rework of factory work
The new version of factory work is no longer a simple multiple choice question. You need to try to successfully assemble a computer. Don't forget to install the cover before delivery!
-Security work redone to cook work
The security work was deleted and replaced by a new chef's work, which is a challenge of your memory. You must prepare the right dishes to complete the task of the day and get rewards.
-BGM update
-New payment sound effect
-New car sound effect of racing track
-Added the sound effect of rewards
The tasks of delivering takeout and driving a taxi will be redone soon, mainly focusing on the update of playing methods. Please stay tuned!
Changed files in this update