城市工人模拟器 update for 3 January 2023

CityWorkerSimulator 1.3.0 "Working Update"

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.3.0:

-Complete rework of factory work

The new version of factory work is no longer a simple multiple choice question. You need to try to successfully assemble a computer. Don't forget to install the cover before delivery!

-Security work redone to cook work

The security work was deleted and replaced by a new chef's work, which is a challenge of your memory. You must prepare the right dishes to complete the task of the day and get rewards.

-BGM update

-New payment sound effect

-New car sound effect of racing track

-Added the sound effect of rewards

The tasks of delivering takeout and driving a taxi will be redone soon, mainly focusing on the update of playing methods. Please stay tuned!

