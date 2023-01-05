0.6.15+1 Hotfix Patch Note

We have some bug fixes!

Changes

[Item] Xmas gift box decoration is added to Santa's Cabin (Thanks to 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖉𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑)

[UI] UI button navigation in the main menu is improved

Bug Fixed

[Cargo] Cannot strap cargo after restarting the game

[Character] Player character randomly teleport back to a previously driven vehicle (Thanks to Oo0oO)

[Character] Character animation freezes after exiting from a vehicle (Thanks to Viking_Rob)

[Housing] Starting house building was missing new characters (Thanks to Millan)

[Item] Not enough money error when picking up an item (Thanks to FreddyLuxe)

[Sound] Garage Lift's button click sounds can be heard by the host from a far distance (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)

[UI] Low frame rate in the Main Menu with old long-played character

[UI] Camera recenter key helper doesn't hide after auto recenter (Thanks to augustt0)

[UI] Charging station highlight doesn't go off if the player gets off the vehicle (Thanks to scailman and 8Sh1t)

[UI] Some Japanese and Chinese fonts are broken (Thanks to Kuribayashi)

[UI] Server list doesn't scroll with the controller

[Vehicle] Zydro Police's rear blinker lighting was red (Thanks to catb0t)

[Vehicle] Wheel turns permanently after collision (Thanks to Oo0oO)

[Vehicle] FL1 gets body damage after detaching a trailer (Thanks to Mehan)

[Vehicle] Magis's light cover changes color with window color (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Vehicle] Liliput's passenger door animation broken (Thanks to DarkSider)

[Vehicle] Chase view camera distance gets too far when cargo in the trailer is rotated (Thanks to Oo0oO)