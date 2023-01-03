Version 2.6.6: New Bread Pet, Adjusted Difficulty Scaling, and Music Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10246188 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Added a new bread pet with 12 different types to cycle through.

Enemy health now scales from 0.75 to 2.0 instead of 1.0 to 2.0. This makes lower difficulty levels a little easier to handle.

There is now an option to pause music when not in a match. This is on by default.

Added a new transition pixel dissolve effect to normal transitions.

Adjusted enemy AI algorithm chase distance to be closer to the player (this makes enemies predict you when slightly closer).

Tentative fixes to some shop bugs where points could go into the negative.

I fixed a shop bug where a disabled upgrade potentially wouldn't reset when refunding.